Popeyes in Philadelphia Bans Homeless from Restaurant

The homeless epidemic in Philadelphia as we all know is crazy, and unfortunately Popeyes does not have the best way of handling it.

The sign on the front of the door of the Popeyes location on 15th and Chestnut in Center City, read “NO HOMELESS PEOPLE ALLOWED INSIDE THE STORE.”

 

Many people in Philly will say how homeless people, can be very invasive, disrespectful, found doing drugs in the bathrooms and stealing, and because of this they have a harsh outlook to their presence. While homeless people in Philadelphia do have a tendency to overstep their boundaries and respecting privacy at times, this still this is no way to treat those in less fortunate situations.

As quoted in a TMZ article, a person said “There are a bunch of problems with this, aside from the absence of humanity.  First, if someone is homeless that doesn’t mean they don’t spend money on food. The sign doesn’t say homeless people are not allowed to loiter inside … it’s a flat prohibition, even if a homeless person simply wants to buy a chicken sandwich.

Not the way to solve the prob, Popeyes”

