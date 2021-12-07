Entertainment News
Watch: Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion & Jimmy Fallon Share New Holiday Parody “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)”

The Box Houston Featured Video
Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards - Arrivals

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Pop sensations Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion join Jimmy Fallon in new pandemic focused holiday parody “It Was A… (Masked Christmas).” The video debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.  

Megan Thee Stallion and Fallon had great success when they collaborated for a previous Tonight Show sketch in 2019 called “Hot Girl Fall,” professing their love for all things pumpkin spice and knitted sweaters.

Grande has appeared on the Tonight Show several times. She recently joined to share a clip where she performed the national anthem at a hockey game in Florida when she was 8 years old.

The three came together to spread a little comical, holiday cheer for A Masked Christmas. Everyone has been experiencing unprecedented times with the rise of Covid cases and a new Omicron variant causing more health uncertainty across the world. It is even more important for celebrities to raise awareness about making the appropriate adjustments and taking the necessary precautions to stay safe during the colder winter months when people catch viruses the most.

The three-minute video is a funky, 80’s-feeling parody encouraging viewers to get a booster shot. The three discuss wearing masks, standing in line for the booster shot, being alone during the holiday quarantining and shaky wifi caused by working from home. Fallon, Grande, and Megan are taking a ride through the slopes in their cutest ski outfits. While Megan Thee Stallion is dressed in a hottie nurse outfit during her verse in the next scene.

Megan Thee Stallion released her latest mixtape last month, which is a collection of unreleased freestyles and loosies called Something for Thee Hotties. Just last week, Grande shared a new single entitled, “Just Look Up” featuring Kid Cudi.

Watch the full parody from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

