The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

We’re just a few weeks away from returning to The Matrix and learning exactly what Neo’s been up to since he sacrificed himself for the greater good in The Matrix: Revolutions and though the buzz for The Matrix: Resurrections isn’t exactly on Spider-Man: No Way Home levels, we’re still pretty hype about this.

Today we got our latest trailer to the upcoming installment in The Matrix franchise and in it we get some more tidbits about what’s going on and how it’s going down. Naturally things revolve around a Neo (Keanu Reeves) who’s seemingly suffering from amnesia as he’s been living a new life without a clue as to who he is or at one point was. As his new friends begin to jog his memory by taking him to familiar places from his past, Neo realizes his true power and begins to wreck havoc on the computer simulated reality alongside his ride-or-die, Trinity (Carrie Ann-Moss).

While the plot of the film still remains a mystery, it seems like those who have awoken from their computer generated slumber (or woke if you will) are readying themselves for another war with the machines. How the truce was broken and who broke it first should be interesting to find out but the real question here is, why did they replace Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus with The Candyman (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II)? Don’t get us wrong, the man is a dope actor but we want answers.

Either way check out the latest trailer to The Matrix: Resurrections and let us know if you’ll be checking for it in theaters or HBO Max when it drops on December 22nd.

War Is Coming In New Trailer For ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: