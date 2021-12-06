Entertainment News
‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

The Box Houston Featured Video
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

Janet Hubert, our favorite Aunt Viv from the hit show The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air was hospitalized. Although it is unclear why she was hospitalized.

The actress took to Instagram with a post and delete, with a picture of her and Smith that read the caption; “Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong and you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have.”

“Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you. Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost, Reputation is PRICELESS. I LOVE YOU WILL for being strong enough to tell truth, and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives PEACE OUT!”, She continued.

We hope Janet Hubert gets well soon.

'Aunt Viv' Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith  was originally published on foxync.com

