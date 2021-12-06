Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Actually Apologizes To Madonna For Roasting Her On Social Media

50's becoming mature right before our eyes...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Madonna, 50 Cent and Damien Fahey

Source: Scott Gries / Getty

Anyone’s who ever had a run-in with 50 Cent knows that getting him to apologize is like pulling teeth from a shark, but it seems like Madonna was able to do just that. Getting 50 to apologize we mean, not the shark thing.

Last week, Fiddy reposted a picture of the “Material Girl” singer in fishnet stockings and clowned her in the caption to the now deleted post saying “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL… that’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.” In true 50 fashion, the G-Unit general continued to roast the iconic singer by reposting peoples responses in which they piled on his joke with photoshopped images of Madonna’s fishnet laced legs under a house a la The Wizard of Oz.

Taking notice of the online slander her thirst pics were receiving thanks to 50, Madonna clapped back at the Queens rapper by posting a pic of the two hugged up in 2003 and called him out for “pretending” to be her friend and “talking smack” about her.

“I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media,” Madonna wrote. “You’r just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age.”

Realizing he might’ve struck a nerve and apologized on social media saying “ok I’m sorry,” adding, “I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

Aside from the illuminati obviously forcing this apology, 50 doesn’t seem to believe in ending sentences with periods. He’s since deleted the post but screenshots live forever.

While we’re not sure if 50 was being sincere or sarcastic, this is the closest thing to an apology anyone’s gotten from 50 in forever. Progress, right?

50 Cent Actually Apologizes To Madonna For Roasting Her On Social Media  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

City Of Memphis To Name Street In Honor…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Nike Blazer Low Release Pushed…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Shaun King Says Teen Daughter Was Struck By…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

DaBaby Gets Las Vegas Case Dismissed, Paid Alleged…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

50 Cent Actually Apologizes To Madonna For Roasting…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Miles Morales Returns To Action In Trailer To…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To Get…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Hulu Pulls Documentary on Astroworld Festival Tragedy Due…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close