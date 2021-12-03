Hulu Pulls Documentary on Astroworld Festival Tragedy Due To Heavy Backlash

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The streaming service Hulu has pulled a documentary that premiered on its site which focused on the tragic events at the Astroworld concert festival hours after it aired due to public backlash.

The documentary, entitled Astroworld: Concert From Hell was removed from the platform on Wednesday (December 1st) shortly after its debut. The move caused an immediate outrage among people online, who were incensed with its existence less than a month after the fatal event at the Travis Scott-led concert took place, according to The Wrap’s reporting. Many voiced their displeasure via social media, given that there are currently 100 lawsuits being brought against Scott, Drake, and Live Nation in the wake of the tragedy that claimed 10 lives with 300 treated at a field hospital at the time. One viral tweet came from user @LilAioli making an astute point: “Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around. People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started. “Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this.

The 50-minute documentary, according to an insider, actually was created by the ABC affiliate television network KTRK, based in Houston where the festival took place. “Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime,” read a since-deleted description of the special on Hulu’s website. “But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.” It aired on ABC13/KTRK-TV on November 20th. The source claimed that Hulu made the move to remove the film from its service because it was improperly labeled as an original documentary that Hulu produced. The documentary can still be viewed on the affiliate network’s website.

When contacted, representatives for Hulu offered no comment on the situation.

