The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Keep It To Yourself” | Episode 44

The ladies are back from Thanksgiving and getting undressed. The ladies salute the late great Fashion icon Virgil Abloh. They also break down friendships and rumors while sharing some of their experiences. Also, celebrities are sharing all of their personal drama on social media. When is it too much? Plus, the millennial baby boom is here. It’s officially baby season and they discuss Jeanie Mai’s revelations about intimacy and pregnancy.

The Final Question To Undress got real! Are you hiding anything from your significant other?

