Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Launches Production Company House Eleven10 & Inks Netflix Partnership

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
AOL Build Presents Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Discussing His Role In 'The Get Down'

Source: Mireya Acierto / Gettyyahya

Emmy award-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II launched his own production company, House Eleven10, and inks a creative partnership with Netflix.

Abdul-Mateen and House Eleven10 join forces with Netflix, with the Candyman actor starring in and producing films for the streamer under his new production banner.

According to Variety, the company is named as an homage to his childhood home in Oakland, and House Eleven10 aims to “be a place where the legacy of the stories from Abdul-Mateen II’s youth will live on in creative form; a home for different narrative universes, illustrating both the magic and humanity within them including extraordinary stories about ordinary people.”

“I am so proud of the vision of House Eleven10 and couldn’t be more excited about Netflix’s shared passion for the ideas we’d like to put into the world,” Abdul-Mateen II said in a statement to the publication.

Abdul-Mateen goes on to share his vision or the production company and new Netflix deal.

“I want our films and shows to be soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character. We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes, and across all genres,” he continued. “House Eleven10 seeks to showcase the talent of traditionally underrepresented or overlooked communities within the industry by including diverse filmmakers, writers, and staff throughout our projects.”

Adbul-Mateen’s partnership with Netflix will continue the acclaimed actor’s phenomenal run with the streamer. His journey began with his first professional role in The Get Down in 2016 and continued with Black Mirror, First Match and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The announcement continues his steady progression in the industry. In 2020, Abdul-Mateen earned his first Emmy award for his performance as Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan in the critically-acclaimed HBO film, Watchmen. He also starred in the widely talked about 2021 remake of Candyman from director Nia DaCosta.

The actor is not finished yet. He will reimagine the iconic character Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections. Abdul-Mateen will also star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Michael Bay’s Ambulance. The actor is set to reprise his role as David Kane/Black Manta in DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom starring Jason Momoa.

In addition to his leading acting roles, Abdul-Mateen II will executive produce several of his upcoming projects, including Emergency Contact (with Dwayne Johnson and Beau Flynn) and Blitz Bazawule’s series The Scent of Burnt Flowers, which will be produced under his House Eleven10 banner.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Launches Production Company House Eleven10 & Inks Netflix Partnership  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Launches Production Company House Eleven10…

 8 hours ago
12.02.96
Celebrity Sightings In New York - November 08, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Upcoming Concert Out Of…

 12 hours ago
12.02.98

Jazmine Sullivan Announces ‘Heaux Tales’ Tour

 1 day ago
12.02.03

Former UCF Star Otis Anderson Jr. Shot &…

 1 day ago
12.02.42

Black Man Wins $456K In Real-Life Multimillion-Dollar Recreation…

 1 day ago
12.02.43

Kanye West Aims To Eliminate Homelessness In Los…

 1 day ago
12.02.22

Travis Scott’s Offer To Pay Youngest Astroworld Victim’s…

 1 day ago
12.02.38
15 items

Omarion Trending Because Of Omicron Variant, Black Twitter…

 1 day ago
12.02.42

Trey Songz Involved In Las Vegas Sexual Assault…

 2 days ago
12.02.65

Jazmine Sullivans Vulnerable Acceptance Speech + More Memorable…

 2 days ago
12.02.39
Photos
Close