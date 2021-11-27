Urban One Honors Presented By T-Mobile “The Soundtrack of Black America” Set To Premiere MLK Day On TV One & Cleo TV

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – November 27, 2021 – Today, Urban One announced the return of the annual URBAN ONE HONORS taping in Atlanta, GA on Friday, December 3, 2021. Themed, “the Soundtrack of Black America,” the two-hour telecast premieres Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, a division of Urban One.
Wireless provider T-Mobile, America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, serves as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration with this year’s honoree class recognizing an esteemed group of individuals that have left an indelible mark in the categories of Lifetime Achievement, Music Innovation, Entertainment Icon, Living Legend, and Inspirational Impact. Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, and Tony McCuin will appear as presenters alongside performances by Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price, Tank, Vashawn Mitchell, and Kim Burse with additional names to be announced. Additionally, TV & Radio Personality Eva Marcille will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.
“Every year Urban One Honors continues to raise the bar as a showcase to uplift and inspire our audience,” stated Cathy Hughes, founder of Urban One. “We are excited to acknowledge the undeniable impact this crop of superstar talent has made across the globe by breaking barriers and continuously moving culture forward.”
URBAN ONE HONORS is presented by TV One and Radio One’s Washington D.C. market’s cluster of radio stations: Majic 102.3 and 92.7, WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, WOL 1450, & Spirit 1340, The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.
URBAN ONE HONORS is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Robert Boyd, and Keith Neal of Swirl Films. Marilyn Gill is the Executive Producer. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed The Urban One Honors
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed The Urban One Honors
1. Lil KimSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. Lil KimSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. Tai BeauchampSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. Tai BeauchampSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. Ray JSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. WaleSource:Getty 6 of 30
7. NeyoSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. NeyoSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. Mona Scott-YoungSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. AlgebraSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. Sylvia RhoneSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. Sylvia RhoneSource:Getty 12 of 30
13. Al SharptonSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. Chante MooreSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. Chris TuckerSource:Getty 15 of 30
16. Billy PorterSource:Getty 16 of 30
17. Billy PorterSource:Urban One Inc. 17 of 30
18. Miss J. AlexanderSource:Getty 18 of 30
19. DaBratSource:Getty 19 of 30
20. Corinne FoxxSource:Getty 20 of 30
21. Ryan Jamaal SwainSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. Shirlene 'Ms. Juicy' PearsonSource:Urban One Inc. 22 of 30
23. Yo-YoSource:Urban One Inc. 23 of 30
24.Source:Urban One Inc. 24 of 30
25. BrandySource:Urban One Inc. 25 of 30
26. EgyptSource:Urban One Inc. 26 of 30
27. Cathy Hughes, Chris Tucker and GuestSource:iOne Digital 27 of 30
28.Source:Urban One Inc. 28 of 30
29. Bobby VSource:Urban One Inc. 29 of 30
30. Jamie & Corrine FoxSource:Urban One Inc. 30 of 30
Urban One Honors Presented By T-Mobile “The Soundtrack of Black America” Set To Premiere MLK Day On TV One & Cleo TV was originally published on blackamericaweb.com