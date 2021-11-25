Marlo Hampton On Giving Back For Thanksgiving: When You’re Blessed, It’s Important To Bless Others

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Tis the season to give back and lend a hand to those who are less fortunate. There is something about the holiday season that brings out the charity in everyone. Families everywhere been affected by the pandemic by one way or another. Many have experienced unprecedented losses of income making the holidays difficult to manage and with the pandemic slowly dying off, the art of giving is shining through. Celebrities all across the country are in the giving spirits, finding time in their busy schedules to give to those in need. They are creating events to give food to people in underserved communities and communities that they grew up in.

From Quavo Huncho of the Migos giving turkeys away in Georgia to Jayda Cheaves in her hometown of Savannah doing her 2nd annual turkey drive, Kandi Burruss and her foundation Kandicares did their annual Thanksgiving grocery giveaway in Atlanta and Kenny Burns and Keshia Pulliam Knight feeding the homeless in Atlanta. HelloBeautiful was one the scene at Nouveau Bar and Grille in Jonesboro, GA for the Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway with the star of Queens and Power Naturi Naughton, ‘RHOA’ Star Marlo Hampton and the owner of Nouveau Ebony Austin.

“it’s a great time to give to those who are less fortunate,” said Austin. “The holidays came in like a total Wrecking Ball this time last year as there were so many people dealing with COVID, the loss of family members and other concerns related to the pandemic. I believe that during that time people learned the true value of giving back and the true spirit of family. Gathering around the table is such a huge activity during the holidays, cooking food, playing games, the men cheering and watching their favorite football games and children having fun is something that was truly missed last year. So, this year it’s so important to remember those who are less fortunate, who have suffered the loss of income and jobs and have even lost family members. So, us being here today is all about celebrating a giving back and seeing others smile and be excited about the small things. Our goal is to feed as many families as we can.”

People came to the small city of Jonesboro right outside of Atlanta to get food and the star of the Thanksgiving table a Turkey. the full bags included the full fixings for an amazing Thanksgiving dinner complete with side dishes and dessert. We caught up with the newest Peach holder of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Marlo Hampton.

“It’s important to give back,” said Marlo. “It’s just as important as just brushing your teeth every single morning, it’s something that you simply have to do in order to be your best self. When you give back it makes you feel good to know that you did good for other people who are in need. And it’s not for show it’s because in your heart you genuinely want to do something that will positively impact those around you. When you have been blessed it’s important to use those blessings to bless other people. You never know when it could be you on the other end having to come and receive something from others so it’s very important to always lend your hand to do good in the community at all times. Don’t just stop at the holidays, give as often as you can.”

With the holidays here be on the look out for some more of your favorite stars popping up in areas near you to give back.

Marlo Hampton On Giving Back For Thanksgiving: When You're Blessed, It's Important To Bless Others

