Young Dolph’s Girlfriend Sees Huge Sales Increase In “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” Campaign Made In His Honor

With the murder of Young Dolph still impacting many throughout the hip-hop community and his hometown in Memphis specifically, one person understandably going through it the most is his longtime girlfriend, Mia Jaye.

However, it appears his untimely death has created an outpour of love that’s since translated into a huge sales increase for a clothing campaign, fittingly titled “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old,” that Mia created under her MOM.E.O. imprint.

According to TMZ, the campaign was initially launched last year following the death of Mia’s brother. Since Dolph’s murder last week though, sales have boosted from roughly 20 per day to a range now set between 250 to 600 orders a day.

Take a look below at a message she posted on Instagram back in August explaining why it was important to start the initiative in the first place:

“𝘞𝘩𝘺 𝘋𝘰 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘔𝘦𝘯 𝘋𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 𝘛𝘰 𝘎𝘳𝘰𝘸 𝘖𝘭𝘥? ⁣

Because it is their Birthright! When God created each individual, he assigned them a task to fulfill and when these men are taken from this world prematurely, that Task… Purpose… Assignment may be left undone.⁣

The task might be to raise children. To pour all of their wisdom, power and strength into them so that, they can fulfill their purpose when they become a Man, and that child deserves to grow old too! ⁣

More specifically, it has long been known that father presence in the household is important for the positive well-being of families, neighborhoods, and youth. Dads who actively participate in the lives of their families provide a steady source of stability and support.⁣

So when I advocate for all the Black Men who are 20 times more likely than their other male counterparts, to die prematurely due to violent crime that happens within OUR community… I am advocating for these men to live out their Purpose and positively impact the Black Community. I am doing this for the Men in my family and Yours… so help me spread the word…”

On a bittersweet note, the item that seems to be hiking sales up the most is a still-available set of Young Dolph tribute hoodies and sweaters that bear an image of the late rapper paired with “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” insignia. We’d like to think that recent success for the brand is Dolph’s way of financially looking out for his family from above. We’ll continue to keep Mia Jaye and their kids in our prayers.

Young Dolph’s Girlfriend Sees Huge Sales Increase In “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” Campaign Made In His Honor was originally published on blackamericaweb.com