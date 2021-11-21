Entertainment News
We hope Tina Snow is all good.

There weren’t be as many “hotties” tuning into the American Music Awards this year. Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she won’t be performing as scheduled due to a “personal matter.”

The Houston rapper took to Twitter on Saturday (Nov. 20), to reveal she wouldn’t be in attendance after being scheduled to perform on stage with K-Pop star group BTS.

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend 😭😭I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!💜,” she tweeted.

Tina Snow was expected to perform “Butter” with BTS, but that’s clearly now a no go. She is up for three awards during the show, including “Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist,” “Favorite Trending Song,” and “Favorite Hip-Hop Album.”

The 2021 AMAs go down tonight (Nov. 21) with Bronx rapper Cardi B holding down the hosting duties. Tune in on ABC at 8pm.

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out Of AMAs 2021 Due To “Personal Matter”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

