There weren’t be as many “hotties” tuning into the American Music Awards this year. Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she won’t be performing as scheduled due to a “personal matter.”
The Houston rapper took to Twitter on Saturday (Nov. 20), to reveal she wouldn’t be in attendance after being scheduled to perform on stage with K-Pop star group BTS.
“Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!,” she tweeted.
Tina Snow was expected to perform “Butter” with BTS, but that’s clearly now a no go. She is up for three awards during the show, including “Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist,” “Favorite Trending Song,” and “Favorite Hip-Hop Album.”
The 2021 AMAs go down tonight (Nov. 21) with Bronx rapper Cardi B holding down the hosting duties. Tune in on ABC at 8pm.
Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out Of AMAs 2021 Due To “Personal Matter” was originally published on hiphopwired.com