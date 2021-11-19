Pete Davidson Officially Entangled With Kim Kardashian With Ye Out The Picture?

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Well, it’s official now. After weeks of rumors that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were an item, the pair seemed to have gone “Instagram official” with a pic of themselves kicking it with Flava Flav but now E! has confirmed that two are taking their budding friendship to the next level.

According to the report a source close to Kim confirms that Kim and Pete “are really happy and seeing where it goes.” Still, the source says it’s not “super” serious but Kim is definitely into Pete and is “excited” to see where it may go. “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else,” the source says, noting Kim apparently feels the same. “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”

Well, good for them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWduEagsKZs/

While the two live on opposite coasts (Kim in LA and Pete in NY), the two are doing their best to make the long distance relationship work and from the looks of things it’s working out just fine.

Though their were rumblings that Kanye West had forbade her from dating Pete Davidson, it seems like she could care less about Ye’s opinion on the matter as she was blatantly rocking a pair of Yeezy’s while holding hands with the Saturday Night Live star. Talk about trolling your ex. Don’t be surprised if Kanye takes Kim’s name off the Adidas mailing list ASAP. Just sayin.’

