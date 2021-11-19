Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pete Davidson Officially Entangled With Kim Kardashian With Ye Out The Picture?

It's been obvious for a while now to be honest...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Saturday Night Live - Season 47

Source: NBC / Getty

Well, it’s official now. After weeks of rumors that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were an item, the pair seemed to have gone “Instagram official” with a pic of themselves kicking it with Flava Flav but now E! has confirmed that two are taking their budding friendship to the next level.

According to the report a source close to Kim confirms that Kim and Pete “are really happy and seeing where it goes.” Still, the source says it’s not “super” serious but Kim is definitely into Pete and is “excited” to see where it may go. “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else,” the source says, noting Kim apparently feels the same. “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”

Well, good for them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWduEagsKZs/

While the two live on opposite coasts (Kim in LA and Pete in NY), the two are doing their best to make the long distance relationship work and from the looks of things it’s working out just fine.

Though their were rumblings that Kanye West had forbade her from dating Pete Davidson, it seems like she could care less about Ye’s opinion on the matter as she was blatantly rocking a pair of Yeezy’s while holding hands with the Saturday Night Live star. Talk about trolling your ex. Don’t be surprised if Kanye takes Kim’s name off the Adidas mailing list ASAP. Just sayin.’

Pete Davidson Officially Entangled With Kim Kardashian With Ye Out The Picture?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Mike Tyson Requested Sex Before Fights To Refrain…

 14 hours ago
08.23.42

El Chapo’s Wife Faces Four Years And $1.5M…

 15 hours ago
06.14.42

YG Expands His Mobile Mental Health Program In…

 15 hours ago
06.15.42

Pete Davidson Officially Entangled With Kim Kardashian With…

 20 hours ago
06.20.42

Young Dolph’s Wifey Breaks Her Silence On His…

 21 hours ago
03.25.42

Issa Rae Set To Star As Spider-Woman In…

 24 hours ago
04.19.42

Awww Baby: Irv Gotti Feel A Ways About…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Man Shot Near Memorial Site Where Young Dolph…

 2 days ago
11.20.84

NBA 2K & Soundcloud Partnering For ‘2K Beats:…

 2 days ago
11.20.67

Iman Shumpert Proves He Has Real Steps On…

 2 days ago
11.20.70
Photos
Close