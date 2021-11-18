Events
Burns Original Bar-B-Que Partners With BossLife Foundation & 1501 Certified Records For Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Give Away

Burns BBQ Thanksgiving Dinner Give Away

Source: Burns BBQ / Burns BBQe

The Burns’ family will host their annual Thanksgiving community dinner on Monday, November 22, from 12:00 to 2:00PM, where they will provide over 1,000 free dinners. The family is continuing their collaboration with Slim Thug & The BossLife Foundation, and 1501 Certified, which was founded by the Co-Owner of Burns, Carl Crawford. Guests will have the opportunity to drive up and receive a to-go dinner for each person in their car. The menu will consist of seafood dressing, green beans, smoked turkey, corn, dinner rolls, desserts, and more. “For over 47 years, our community has supported the Burns Family so it is always important to us to give back to the community. This is a family tradition that will forever live on,” Cory Crawford, co-owner of Burns Bar-B-Que says. During last year’s dinner giveaway, Burns in collaboration with The BossLife Foundation & 1501 Certified provided 1600 free meals to guests in attendance.

burns original bbq , thanksgiving

