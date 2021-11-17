Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Boat Talk” | Episode 42

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

 

The ladies have boarded the Fantastic Voyage Cruise and hit the islands. In our first episode with a live audience, Eva and Lore’l chat with special guests on career & personal empowerment + relationships. Special guests include:

Monica Cost (The Core Value Company Pathfinder and Founder)

Shafeeqa Small (HR Service Provider & Holistic Wellness Coach)

Dwight Holt (Dance Your Pounds Off Founder)

Tune into this episode to get some great tips on growing and glowing.

The Final Question To Undress got real! See what the audience had to say.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Black Friday is next week. Can’t think of gift ideas? Check out our favorite picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Boat Talk” | Episode 42  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

the undressing room podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Fake Drake: This Guy Makes $5,000 At Events…

 1 hour ago
11.18.27

Porsha Williams Details A Scary Sexual Encounter She…

 17 hours ago
11.18.91
10 items

Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty & Others In Hip-Hop…

 17 hours ago
11.18.29
Young Dolph - Astroworld Festival 2019

Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis

 18 hours ago
11.18.72

Relax Barbz: Halle Berry Says “There Can Always…

 18 hours ago
11.18.02

Woman Claims Yella Beezy Raped Her On Their…

 20 hours ago
11.18.04
10 itemsBryan Michael Cox 15th Annual Music & Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch

People Want J. Prince To End These Different…

 20 hours ago
11.18.80
4 items

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Are One Good…

 24 hours ago
11.18.06
15 items

Drake & Ye Reportedly Squash Beef Thanks To…

 1 day ago
11.18.43

Nike Halts Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 x…

 2 days ago
11.18.67
Photos
Close