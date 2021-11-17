Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Relax Barbz: Halle Berry Says “There Can Always Be More Than One” Queen of Hip-Hop

"But here's the thing, there's room for more than one queen, people. That's what we need to know. H.E.R.is a queen in her own right. H.E.R. is a queen. All these ladies to me are queens."

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 15, 2021

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Halle Berry found herself in the crosshairs of the Barbz after a comment she made.

Halle Berry and her incredibly gorgeous self stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her Netflix directorial debut Bruised. During the 14-minute conversation on Monday night (Nov.15), she made sure to big up her all-female-led Bruised soundtrack collaborator Cardi B.

During a recent event for the film, Berry praised the Bronx rapper calling her the “Queen of Hip-Hop.” As expected, the actress’ harmless comments sparked the tiresome debate between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Minaj’s feisty fans wasted no time defending their favorite rapper.

The Barbz even used a moment when model Winnie Harlow called Minaj “the one and only Queen of Hip-Hop” during the EMA’s while announcing her as the winner of the “Best Hip-Hop” category.

Winnie Harlow would eventually hop on Twitter to deny that she was sending any shade in the direction of Halley Berry and Cardi B.

Speaking of Cardi B, she also chimed in calling the situation “childish shit” before focusing on the important fact that she helped Halle Berry produce the “FIRST female rap movie soundtrack!!”

Kimmel asked Berry about her Cardi B comment, and Berry stood by it but further clarified there can be “more than one queen” and even praised Minaj.

“You know, I do,” “she replied when the late-night television host asked if she stood by the comments. “But here’s the thing, there’s room for more than one queen, people. That’s what we need to know. H.E.R.is a queen in her own right. H.E.R. is a queen. All these ladies to me are queens. There can always be more than one.”

So basically, much ado about nothing.

You can check out the entire interview below and stream the Bruised soundtrack Friday, Nov.19.

Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Relax Barbz: Halle Berry Says “There Can Always Be More Than One” Queen of Hip-Hop  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Young Dolph - Astroworld Festival 2019

Young Dolph Shot & Killed In Memphis

 4 hours ago
11.17.72

Relax Barbz: Halle Berry Says “There Can Always…

 4 hours ago
11.17.02

Woman Claims Yella Beezy Raped Her On Their…

 6 hours ago
11.17.04
10 itemsBryan Michael Cox 15th Annual Music & Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch

People Want J. Prince To End These Different…

 6 hours ago
11.17.80
4 items

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Are One Good…

 9 hours ago
11.17.06
15 items

Drake & Ye Reportedly Squash Beef Thanks To…

 11 hours ago
11.17.43

Nike Halts Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 x…

 23 hours ago
11.17.67

Amara La Negra Reveals the Gender of Her…

 1 day ago
11.17.69

Yung Miami Claps Back At Fan For Criticizing…

 1 day ago
11.17.61
15 items

Ari Fletcher Is Not Here For Men Who…

 1 day ago
11.17.62
Photos
Close