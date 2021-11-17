Contests
Enter The Motown Christmas Play Contest!

A Motown Christmas

Source: Ensemble Theatre / Ensemble Theatre

The Ensemble Theatre is set to host a festival holiday experience and 97.9 The Box wants you in the building! Register below for the Motown Christmas Play giveaway where a lucky winner will get tickets to the show!

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with this festive holiday revue. It’s the perfect blend of traditional Christmas carols paired with the soulful sounds from such Motown celebrities as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, and The Jackson 5. This soulful play promises to bring back good memories and deliver a delightful Christmas treat for the entire family!

Register below! Contest ends on Decemebr 2!

See official rules on the next page!

motown christmas play

