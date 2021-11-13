Struggle Sensei Sean Kingston Pulled Gun On Music Video Director Because Phone Died, Allegedly

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, Sean Kingston isn’t taking any shorts despite his penchant for not paying for jewelry or being victimized. The crooner allegedly pulled a gun on a music video director and assaulted the man, too.

This is only the tip of the struggle since the video director was apparently living in Sean Kingston’s crib.

Reports TMZ:

The music video director, who works under the handle GXDLIKE, tells TMZ … he had been working and living at Sean’s Los Angeles-area home for about 3 months when Sean allegedly assaulted him.

The guy claims Sean summoned him from the downstairs area of the home around 2 AM on Nov. 5 and wanted him to film something for the singer, but he says his phone was dead.

The music video director alleges Sean got frustrated and punched him in the face, then dragged him into the hallway and pulled out a firearm … telling him to pack up and get out. Law enforcement sources confirm that GXDLIKE has filed a police report with the LAPD for the incident.

Honest question, how much was buddy getting paid to be Sean Kingston’s live-in videographer? Phone was dead—did he not have other, umm, camera equipment?

These are questions that need answers. Besides cuts on his face, GXDLIKE says he’s fine. Radio silence from Kingston’s camp so far.

