Get That Oscar Ready: Beyoncé Is Back With Her ‘King Richard’ Anthem “Be Alive”

King Richard arrives in theaters, and on HBO Max November 19.

Beyoncé is back, and the hive is buzzing.

Fans of Beyoncé have been eagerly awaiting to hear her new record, “Be Alive.” The track was initially teased in the latest trailer for King Richard, the biopic starring Will Smith chronicling Richard Williams, the polarizing father of Venus and Serena Williams.

The song, which serves as an anthem for the incredible tennis superstars, features Beyonce singing over a sample of The Doors “Five to One” that her husband, JAY-Z, famously used on his exceptional diss record, “Takeover.” Our very own Bernard “Beanz” Smalls described this about two months ago.

The song plays during the final emotional scene of the film and throughout the end credits as well according to RapUp. In the song, Beyoncé powers up those vocal cords singing in a tone similar to her track “Freedom,” off her album Lemonade. “It feels so good to be alive. That’s why I live my life with pride,” she powerfully belts out. “Can’t nobody knock it if they tried / This is our souls personified.”

“Be Alive” already has folks saying she should expect some Oscar nominations coming her way because of the song, and we are not disputing that one bit.

Don’t expect “Be Alive” to be the only song we hear from King Bey. According to a Harper’s BAZAAR interview dropped in the Summer, she revealed that she is working on new tunes, “Be Alive” was just one of them. “After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!” she told the publication.

King Richard arrives in theaters, and on HBO Max November 19, you can listen to “Be Alive” below.

Photo: Matt Cardy / Getty

