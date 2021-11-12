Watch Out Wingstop: DJ Khaled Launches Another Wing, His Fried Chicken Delivery Service

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Khaled wants in on that fried chicken money.

Thursday (Nov.11), the Hip-Hop super-producer/ Snapchat user unveiled his latest business venture, a chicken wing delivery startup that will span 150 kitchens in five countries on three continents. Oh, and get this, you can even get your wings delivered via his favorite water vehicle, a jet ski, through its boat-side delivery service.

The “All I Do Is Win” crafter teamed up with ghost kitchen operator Reef Technology to launch the chicken wing company hilariously and aptly named Another Wing. Ghost kitchens grew in popularity during the height of the pandemic as restaurants turned to delivery services to stay afloat.

Speaking with Hypebeast, the always boastful Khaled called it “the first restaurant concept to ever launch on three continents at the same time.” According to Bloomberg, the U.S., Canada, France, United Arab Emirates, and the UK will be the first to be serviced by Another Wing’s 150-plus kitchens. In North America, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, residents can order their wings from the company.

As for who came up with the idea, Khaled revealed that “Reef approached me with the idea of making history,” he told Hypebeast. If it’s one thing Khaled love’s doing, it’s making history, so we’re sure it was hook, line, and sinker from there.

“Sharing something I love, like delicious food with my fans all over the world, how could I say no? It’s all about spreading love and showing people what is possible when you dream,” he said, adding that “we goin’ global.”

“The concept is global. Three continents and 150 locations is just the beginning. But we’re going to do it different – not only do we deliver by land, but we will be delivering by sea – with jet skis offering boat-side delivery. We’re doing everything new.”

Customers won’t be breaking the bank either for Khaled’s wings. Bone-in and boneless chicken wings start at $6.95 for a six-piece order. There will be eight flavors to choose from like, “Un Un Un Believable Buffalo,” “Don’t Quit Nashville Hot,” “You Loyal! Lemon Pepper,” “Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha,” and “They Don’t Want You To Win TRUFFALO.”

Another Wing is officially open for business. Will you be giving it a try? Let us know in the comment section below.

