Will Smith Opens Up About Being Jealous Of Tupac & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship

Even though she’s married to Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith has always been open and honest about her love for the late Tupac Shakur and their friendship. In Smith’s new memoir, Will, he admitted that he was quite jealous of the All Eyez On Me rapper and the connection he had with his now-wife.

“In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! and I was me. I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that. If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward. I have rarely felt more validated.”

The Bad Boys 4 Life star added that because of his jealousy, he never uttered a word to Shakur and never attempted at a friendship.

“I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him,” he wrote. “The way Jada loved Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature.”

Smith was jealous of a relationship that never turned into a romantic one. In a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, the Girls Trip star said that they never took things pass being platonic.

