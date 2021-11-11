Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Casanova Hit With Attempted Murder Charges Stemming From 2020 Incident

Casanova might not see the light of day again if convicted...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Casanova mugshot

Source: SDNY / Department of Justice

The news just keep getting worse for Casanova as the Brooklyn artist who’s currently imprisoned for racketeering allegations has just been slapped with an attempted murder charge.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, a grand jury has returned a new superseding indictment for the “Don’t Run” rapper in which they accuse him of a much more serious crime. The incident stems from his time in Miami in October of 2020 when Casanova and his associate, Jarrett “Jaycee” Crisler, allegedly accosted a man outside of the King of Diamonds nightclub. Apparently, the clubgoer called out Cas for throwing up the “wrong gang sign” to which Cas responded, “You wanna die tonight?”

That’s when things took a turn for the worse and Crisler allegedly opened fire and shot the man in the stomach and hit another person outside the venue. Both were airlifted to a nearby hospital and treated for the gunshot wounds.

When police confiscated Crisler’s phone they found texts of him bragging about the shooting saying, “Killed a n***a last night smh,” and “It’s on the news. 2 of them I only shot twice meaning I ain’t miss a shot … Greatest shot in the world U tryna challenge me? Lol.”

But that’s not all.

“The grand jury also charged Casanova and a co-defendant named DeShawn “Don” Thomas for another violent quarrel on July 5th, 2020.”

“According to the indictment, the pair assaulted an individual with a dangerous weapon in New York, and they also shot at rival gang members in Miami during another unrelated incident.”

“Casanova and Thomas are charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.”

Yeah, it’s not looking good for Casanova at all right now.

Cas is facing a 15 to life sentence if convicted on the charges. He maintains his innocence from behind bars and has been calling on his friends and fans to help him fight the case with donations as he’s been unable to get money since getting locked up.

Casanova Hit With Attempted Murder Charges Stemming From 2020 Incident  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Claims Rape Victim…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Truuuu: 2 Chainz Partners With True Religion Brand…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Casanova Hit With Attempted Murder Charges Stemming From…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Jury Clears JAY-Z In $67M Lawsuit Over Cologne…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Chloe Bailey’s Sexy Thank You Message Sends The…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70
15 items

LeBron James & Twitter Clown Kyle Rittenhouse For…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

2nd Alleged Drug Supplier In Mac Miller Overdose…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Kanye West & Soulja Boy Squash Beef

 11 hours ago
01.01.70
1 Photo

Veterans Day Salute: 15 Hip-Hop Stars Who Served…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

“I Should Be Runnin’ That Sh*t”: Snoop Dogg…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close