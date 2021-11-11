Casanova Hit With Attempted Murder Charges Stemming From 2020 Incident

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The news just keep getting worse for Casanova as the Brooklyn artist who’s currently imprisoned for racketeering allegations has just been slapped with an attempted murder charge.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, a grand jury has returned a new superseding indictment for the “Don’t Run” rapper in which they accuse him of a much more serious crime. The incident stems from his time in Miami in October of 2020 when Casanova and his associate, Jarrett “Jaycee” Crisler, allegedly accosted a man outside of the King of Diamonds nightclub. Apparently, the clubgoer called out Cas for throwing up the “wrong gang sign” to which Cas responded, “You wanna die tonight?”

That’s when things took a turn for the worse and Crisler allegedly opened fire and shot the man in the stomach and hit another person outside the venue. Both were airlifted to a nearby hospital and treated for the gunshot wounds.

When police confiscated Crisler’s phone they found texts of him bragging about the shooting saying, “Killed a n***a last night smh,” and “It’s on the news. 2 of them I only shot twice meaning I ain’t miss a shot … Greatest shot in the world U tryna challenge me? Lol.”

But that’s not all.

“The grand jury also charged Casanova and a co-defendant named DeShawn “Don” Thomas for another violent quarrel on July 5th, 2020.”

“According to the indictment, the pair assaulted an individual with a dangerous weapon in New York, and they also shot at rival gang members in Miami during another unrelated incident.”

“Casanova and Thomas are charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.”

Yeah, it’s not looking good for Casanova at all right now.

Cas is facing a 15 to life sentence if convicted on the charges. He maintains his innocence from behind bars and has been calling on his friends and fans to help him fight the case with donations as he’s been unable to get money since getting locked up.

