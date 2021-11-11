Entertainment News
Truuuu: 2 Chainz Partners With True Religion Brand For Capsule Collection

Stitching for days.

Source: TRUE RELIGION / TRUE RELIGION

2 Chainz is experiencing some full circle energy in 2021. He has announced a capsule collection with True Religion; a brand he became synonymous with.

Source: TRUE RELIGION / TRUE RELIGION

As spotted on Complex the Atlanta, Georgia native is about to revisit a period in his career that ultimately defined him. This year his T.R.U. REALigion mixtape turned 10 years old. To celebrate the moment he has partnered with True Religion for a limited edition collection that is aimed at sparking that 2010 nostalgia. In an exclusive interview with Hype Beast he detailed how much he loved their pieces and why the move makes so much sense.

“I really was f***ing with them hard,” he explained. “Everybody in the stores used to call me. I was buying out the store every time they brought out new stuff.” He went to estimate that he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on his collection which at this time takes up about eight closets.

Tity Boi went on to explain why the brand mattered so much to Atlanta. “[True Religion] was a brand that represented hustlers in my community. It represented people that had a little bit more going on,” he said. “It was for the people that had money, and wanted other people to know they could afford it. I’ve been trying to do this for a long time. I’m very grateful, and very thankful.”

The 2 Chainz x True Religion capsule collection is set to be released on November 17. You can sign up for the waiting list here. 

Photo: True Religion

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
