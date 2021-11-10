Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Paula Patton Explains Why She Doesn’t Identify As Biracial: ‘I’m Black And I Embrace It’

In an interview with 'The Jasmine Brand,' actress Paula Patton explained why she doesn't like the term biracial and identifies as Black instead.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
American Film Institute's 47th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Denzel Washington - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

In an interview with The Jasmine Brand today, actress Paula Patton was asked to reflect on a previous quote she made about not identifying as biracial and dismissing the term altogether, deeming the word “offensive.”

“I want to ask you this,” the interviewer started. “Years ago I wrote an article for The Root on racial identity and I quoted you and I just wanted you to reflect on this quote because I love this quote. You said this, ‘I find the term biracial offensive. It’s a way for people to separate themselves from African-Americans. A way of saying I’m better than that.’”

The interviewer went on to explain how the quote really resonated with him, being of mixed race as well, and then asked the actress to reflect on her previous words especially as the conversation begins to happen more in our current society.

“I feel the exact same way,” Paula responded. “And that’s not to say that I don’t embrace my mother and everything that she’s brought to my life. But it was my mother who let me know that the world is going to see you as Black and that is who you are. So don’t have any question about that. I’m very grateful for her and I think the politics of race in our country are such that when one wants to make it very clear that they are not Black that it’s a way to keep them separate from Black people. And we know, we have a long history in this country of that. Of it not being popular to be Black, to be honest with you. So I’ve always found that to be an offensive term. I’m Black and I embrace it. That’s my family.”

Check out the snippet below.

We love to see the actress embracing her Blackness so loudly and proudly!

Don’t miss… 

Paula Patton Buys Her Go-To Curly Hair Product At The Grocery Store

First Trailer For Paula Patton + Omar Epps Thriller ‘Traffik’ Arrives

 

 

 

Paula Patton Explains Why She Doesn’t Identify As Biracial: ‘I’m Black And I Embrace It’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Paula Patton Explains Why She Doesn’t Identify As…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Nas & Miss Info Team To Host ‘The…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

U.S. Twitter Users Can Now “Undo Tweets,” Read…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Drake Issues Statement After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

 11 hours ago
01.01.70
12 items

Twitter Hilariously Flips Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Mass-Suicide Cult…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Boosie Badazz Stages Confrontation By Alleged Lil Nas…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70
6 items

JAY-Z, Just Blaze, Big Sean & More React…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Drink Champs To Drop 2nd Part To Kanye…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams Gives Fans An Update Regarding Her…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Is Underway With A…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close