U.S. Twitter Users Can Now “Undo Tweets,” Read Ad-Free News & More For A Small Price

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

All we asked for is an edit tweet feature, Twitter has given us something close to that, but you’re going to have to pay for it.

Jack’s social media company has officially rolled out Twitter Blue, its new subscription that gives users who sign up expanded features on top of the ones they already get. The service was already available for iOS users in Canada and Australia since June and now is officially available in the US and New Zealand and on Android and the web beginning Tuesday (Nov.9).

For only $2.99, Twitter users will be able to undo tweets allowing you to recall a tweet before it sends, which comes in handy if you catch a typo before it hits the timeline. Other features, your $3 bucks, get you the ability to switch up your Twitter app icon, change theme colors, organize bookmarks, and access the Twitter Labs program to give you access to new features before they launch. Users will also get ad-free news from The Washington Post, Reuters, BuzzFeed, and other publications through its subscription service.

“In continuing our commitment to strengthen and support publishers and a free press, a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscription fees goes directly to publishers within our network,” Twitter project managers Sara Beykpour and Smita Gupta announced in a blog post. “Our goal is to help each publishing partner make 50 percent more per person than they would’ve made from serving ads to that person.”

Twitter announced it would also bring back features associated with Nuzzel, a company it acquired with its purchase of Scroll. Twitter shut down Nuzzel after the acquisition of Scroll and was met with backlash from users who utilized the service to help find the news they cared for in the crowded social media space.

Will you be signing up? Twitter Blue definitely sounds like a good deal for only $2.99 a month.

—

Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / Getty

U.S. Twitter Users Can Now “Undo Tweets,” Read Ad-Free News & More For A Small Price was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: