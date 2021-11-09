The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Just when you thought Kanye’s Drink Champs interview gave you all you could handle, apparently there’s still more to come.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Drink Champs announced that this Thursday the second part to Ye’s Drink Champs interview will be dropping and we’re left wondering just what else is left to be heard and how long was the interview altogether. The first installment was a long (and entertaining) two and a half hours of Ye going off on any and everything. You’d think they gave us all the shocking and controversial material from that interview, but apparently there’s still more left to be revealed. What exactly? We have no idea, but after all his controversial comments in the first one best believe we’ll be tuning in.

With over 6 million views of the first installment, we’re not surprised that Revolt TV would try to milk this for all it’s worth. A goldmine is a goldmine and love him or hate him, Yeezy is King Midas when it comes to public interviews. Just sayin.’

The news comes one day after Ye took to social media to publicly call for an end to his beef with Drake, with triple OG J Prince standing idly by next to him. Should be interesting to see if he had more Drizzy related drama to share that didn’t make the first cut.

Check out the trailer to the second Ye interview below and let us know your thoughts on what may come of it on Thursday (November 11).

Drink Champs To Drop 2nd Part To Kanye West Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com

