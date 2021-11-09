National
HomeNational

Jury Hears Horrific Details On The First Day Of The Trial For The Murder Of Black Trans Woman Chynal Lindsey

Lindsey's body was found in the lake appearing to have been strangled with multiple objects and badly beaten. Police said her corpse showed “obvious signs of homicidal violence.”

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Chynal Lindsey

Source: twitter / iOne Digital

Monday marked the start of the murder trial for the man charged in the killing of 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey, a Black trans woman whose body was pulled out of White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas, on June 1, 2019. Lindsey’s body was found in the lake appearing to have been strangled with multiple objects and badly beaten. Police said her corpse showed “obvious signs of homicidal violence.” Prosecutors told jurors that what her accused killer, 24-year-old Ruben Alvarado, had done to her was overkill.

“This case is not about her choice to live as a female,” lead prosecutor Melody Louis said during opening statements, according to the Dallas Morning News. “This is about a human life.”

It’s unfortunate that even needed to be said. The idea that there could even be a case based on “her choice to live as a female” because there are still so many people in the world who would view that as a crime worthy of punishment reminds us that societal acceptance of gender fluidity is still an uphill battle.

In fact, for a picture-perfect example of people being unwilling to respect the identities and preferred pronouns of trans and non-binary people, let alone their lives, look no further than defense attorney Richard Franklin, who, according to the Morning News, referred to Lindsey as a male on the first day of trial. Seriously, how out of touch and transphobic must a person be to intentionally misgender the victim of a brutal killing while defending the person accused of said killing?

The defense opted not to make any opening statements before the prosecution began calling witnesses, which included Calvin Torrence, the man who discovered Lindsey’s body while visiting the lake with his two small children.

The jury was shown footage of Lindsey’s body being pulled from the lake with a belt wrapped around her neck as well as an autopsy report that found she died of strangulation and blunt force injury to the head, and that she tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Louis told the jury that Lindsey and Alvarado had communicated several times before her death and that one of the last times they were together was when Alvarado picked Lindsey up and brought her back to his apartment. The prosecution presented call logs to the jury that showed the two had begun exchanging messages and calls on May 5, 2019, and that the last call Alvarado made to Lindsey, which lasted about 40 seconds, took place just after midnight on the date her body was pulled from the lake.

“Greg Gambrell, a digital media specialist, compiled cell phone location data during the investigation and found that Alvarado and Lindsey’s phones were near each other in the early hours of June 1 and around White Rock Lake,” the Morning News reported. The defense argued that the cell phone data only proved the two were near each other, not that they were together.

Dallas police Detective Erica King said in court that surveillance footage taken from cameras posted at several intersections in Dallas showed Lindsey was traveling in a red Ford Explorer that had belonged to Alvarado, who was arrested on June 20, 2019.

If convicted, Alvarado could face life in prison.

SEE ALSO:

Kyle Rittenhouse Could Take The Stand In His Own Defense, But What Does This Mean For The Trial?

White Man Who Helped Run Down Ahmaud Arbery With His Truck Never Invoked Citizen’s Arrest

Police killings 2020

118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

117 photos Launch gallery

118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 7:30 p.m. ET, Oct. 21, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. Case in point: Andra Murphy was killed by police in Tennessee on Oct. 6 under questionable circumstances. According to a press release emailed to NewsOne, Murphy was killed in the town of Bolivar when police shot him shortly after an unidentified gunman threatened correctional officers and fled the scene. However, "many believe Murphy was not the individual who was initially at the scene," the press release from Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Murphy's family, said in part. “My thoughts and prayers are with Andra Murphy’s family – especially his wife and four children – as they grieve his loss," Crump said in a brief statement. "While the investigation is ongoing, much more information is needed, not only for the family’s closure but to determine if this was a case of mistaken identity. The family has been given information that their loved one was innocently killed by the police because they assumed he was the initial gunman. We demand the release of video footage to show if the car that was driven by the initial gunman was the same car that Andra was driving when he arrived. The family continues to ask for your prayers for answers, transparency, and justice.” https://twitter.com/BenCrumpLaw/status/1450828531898982402?s=20 Murphy's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

 

Jury Hears Horrific Details On The First Day Of The Trial For The Murder Of Black Trans Woman Chynal Lindsey  was originally published on newsone.com

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Drink Champs To Drop 2nd Part To Kanye…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams Gives Fans An Update Regarding Her…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Is Underway With A…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Are Saweetie & Damson Idris A Thing? This…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Glamour’s 2021 Woman of…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Twitter Is Already In Love With Viola Davis…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
13 items

Ye Sir: Kanye West Seeks To Squash Drake…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Serena Williams & Michael B. Jordan Team Up…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Fans Believe Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Is…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close