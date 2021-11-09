Enter The King Richard Contest!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith’s brand new film King Richard is in theaters on November 19 and Majic 102.1 wants to hook you up with not only a 4-pack of tickets but also a $250 gift card for Thanksgiving dinner!

Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams (Will Smith) is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on Compton, California’s neglected tennis courts – rain or shine – the girls are shaped by their father’s unyielding commitment and their mother’s (Aunjanue Ellis) balanced perspective and keen intuition, defying the seemingly insurmountable odds and prevailing expectations laid before them. Based on the true story that will inspire the world, KING RICHARD follows the journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends.

Register below for your chance to win and see the official rules on the next page. The contest begins on Monday, November 15th and wraps up on November 19th! Good luck!

