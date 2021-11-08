Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Sixers, Joel Embiid Test COVID Positive, But He Isn’t The Only One

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers

Mitchell Leff

Not our guy!

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers center could miss “several games” after testing Covid Positive.

In a tweet, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium in a tweet says, “76ers All-Star Joel Embiid has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tonight was planned rest for Embiid, but he could miss several games”.

On Monday morning, Embiid took a COVID-19 test and unfortunately tested positive, and is now  expected to miss several games.

However, Embiid doesn’t seem to be the only Sixer, who has been placed under the health and safety protocols. 

As reported in a tweet by, Bryan Toporek, “Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle and now Joel Embiid have presumably tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week. It seems like a bad idea to continue making the Sixers play games despite that!”

Sixers, Joel Embiid Test COVID Positive, But He Isn’t The Only One  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Fans Believe Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Is…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Spider-Man Faces Off Against Doc Oct & Green…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Diddy’s Revolt TV Launches Digital Streaming App, Could…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Kanye West aka Ye Rumored To Be Dating…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70
US-ACCIDENT-MUSIC

Travis Scott To Give Full Refunds To Astroworld…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70
Astroworld Festival 2021

Roddy Ricch Donates Earnings From Astroworld Festival To…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Alpo Martinez Lived A Quiet Life As An…

 1 day ago
12.27.41

Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Renewed for 3rd…

 1 day ago
12.29.41

The Best Twitter Reactions To Summer Walker’s ‘Still…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Family Of Joycelyn Savage Believes R. Kelly Is…

 3 days ago
12.21.40
Photos
Close