Michael Jordan & Tiger Woods Top List Of Wealthiest Athletes Of All Time

The list of the wealthiest athletes of all time has been revealed, and it looks like the NBA reigns supreme.
Michael Jordan has won the money-making crown thanks to an amassed fortune of $2.62 billion based on inflation-adjusted earnings, according to Sportico, a digital sports business publication. But like many millionaires (and billionaires), the money begins to increase ten-fold once the portfolio starts to diversify. For example, during his rookie season with Chicago Bulls, Jordan only earned $500,000.
In fact, despite a career that spanned from 1984 to 2003 and ended with the Washington Wizards, only 6% of his wealth came directly from his performance on the basketball court. Now some 20 years later, his Airness’ sneaker empire under the Nike umbrella is still growing at such an exponential rate that he’s set to earn up to $150 million dollars through royalties from the Swoosh in 2021 alone.
The top five sports earners also consists of some talented golfers like Tiger Woods, clocking in at #2 with $2.1 billion, followed closely by #3 Arnold Palmer with $1.5 billion and #4 Jack Nicklaus with $1.38 billion. Finally, the list takes a turn at #5, with international soccer superstar Cristiano pocketing $1.24 billion.
Jordan has also expanded himself with other ventures like his NASCAR team, dubbed 23XI Racing, which recently saw success when Bubba Wallace became just the second Black driver to win NASCAR’s Cup Series race, the association’s top series.
Jordan is also the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup team since 1973, with the rest owned by racer Denny Hamlin.
“I’m so happy for Bubba and our entire 23XI Racing team,” Jordan said in a statement. “This is a huge milestone and a historic win for us. From the day we signed him, I knew Bubba had the talent to win, and Denny and I could not be more proud of him. Let’s go!”
The only current NBA player to hit a billi is LeBron James, with a net worth of $1.7 billion.
Scottie Pippen's Memoir Excerpt Reveals He Doesn't Have Real Friendship With "Condescending" Michael Jordan, Twitter Reacts
@ScottiePippen https://t.co/7ke1e3qpjU pic.twitter.com/jU8eAoXGe4— Derek “Young Jordan” Briscoe (@YoungJordan) November 2, 2021
Scottie Pippen being mad that Michael Jordan made Michael Jordan look good in a Michael Jordan documentary is incredible. 😂— Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) November 2, 2021
.@ScottiePippen on all the players who deserve more respect https://t.co/pCUs8Qjlwk pic.twitter.com/eblCl8Rnt3— GQ Sports (@GQSports) November 2, 2021
Holy shit man Scottie Pippen just unloads on MJ and The Last Dance in here my lord https://t.co/757MLrAKvk— Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) November 2, 2021
SCOTTIE PIPPEN after MICHAEL JORDAN presented him at the Basketball Hall Of Fame in 2010:— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 2, 2021
"Thank you for being the best teammate. I will always cherish that experience. And I will cherish our relationship forever." pic.twitter.com/Na9F4uLZum
MJ & Pippen in the 87-88 season:— Goat Jordan (@GOATJordan_23) November 2, 2021
Michael Jordan:
35 PPG, 5.5 APG, 5.5 RPG, 3.2 SPG & 1.6 BPG.
- DPOY
- MVP
Scottie Pippen:
7.9 PPG, 2.1 APG, 3.8 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 0.7 BPG.
- statistically equal to Brad Sellers.
But yeah, let’s all thank Pippen for elevating MJ into superstardom. https://t.co/HpD4ubs4v6 pic.twitter.com/WLLD0OflOl
Scottie Pippen is so weird for this. The Last Dance reminded an entire generation & taught an entire generation that Scottie Pippen was crucial to Chicago’s success & one of the best to ever do it.— Roosh (@RooshWilliams) November 2, 2021
The main character is always gonna get the most shine. Weird to not enjoy it all. https://t.co/Nu0DA1mLAP
Scottie Pippen on Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance”— ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) November 2, 2021
“I was nothing more than a prop. His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me.
He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.
I knew what made him tick. How naïve was I to expect anything else.”
(excerpt from Unguarded) pic.twitter.com/INZbOMBb19
Will Smith boutta get the Scottie Pippen treatment 😭 pic.twitter.com/4COAZSjE0f— b͎i͎i͎g͎w͎e͎s͎ (@sewgiib) October 30, 2021
Why does Scottie Pippen just say things like we can’t fact check them 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Skp4zxZlXv— Omo Mustard (@yungmustard23) November 2, 2021
Michael Jordan in 3 seasons before Scottie Pippen he had won rookie of the year, led the #NBA in scoring, was a 3 time all star, made a 2nd team all nba, & made the playoffs all 3 times. @ScottiePippen that man was a SUPERSTAR when he 1st stepped foot in the NBA https://t.co/c9nF82IVZp— Isaiah Wilhite (@isaiah_wilhite) November 2, 2021
1st, Scottie Pippen.— Sucre (@OneHunnidK) October 31, 2021
2nd: pic.twitter.com/fDgg1wYofj
Scottie Pippen is the last motherfucker to criticize people over whose a better teammate “Mr 1.8 seconds” “Mr Migraine”— Mike Engels (@TheRealMikeETV) November 2, 2021
Now everybody care about what Scottie Pippen say. pic.twitter.com/eEV0n93VaG— Fritay The 13th (@Trey_La_Suede) November 2, 2021
