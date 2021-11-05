Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dame Dash Wants To Make A Sequel To ‘Paid In Full’ After Alpo Martinez’s Murder

The narrative will be based on drug kingpin Kevin Chiles.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Damon Dash

Source: Courtesy of Damon Dash / Damon Dash

Dame Dash is now ready to give fans what they have been asking for. He says he can now finish the script to Paid In Full 2 after Alpo’s recent murder.

As spotted on Page Six the business mogul now sees a thoughtful way to bring a sequel to life to one of the culture’s most beloved crime dramas. In an exclusive interview with the celebrity gossip site he details that he has wanted to do a part 2 for some now. “Paid In Full is a reflection of everything I’ve learned and I am really going to see it through now that there’s an ending,” he explained. “So this is going to dramatically change based on what happened Sunday. I was stuck on how to really approach it and this is actually giving me more clarity.”

In signature Dame fashion his goal is to exceed the original film. “Paid in Full was a classic. To even touch it again, I got to come better,” he said. “So the story got to be straight. Everybody’s thinking it’s got to be tight, and based on the fact that I have creative control, I can do things the right way. Sh*t’s going to be incredible.” He also revealed that the sequel’s story will be based on Kevin Chiles’, of Don Diva fame, book Crack Era. “A lot of it talks about the environment and what a lot of people were going through. I just like the way he broke down the mechanics and logistics of hustling.”

Currently there is no date set to start pre production.

Photo:

Dame Dash Wants To Make A Sequel To ‘Paid In Full’ After Alpo Martinez’s Murder  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Set To…

 21 hours ago
11.05.33

Will Smith Shares More Stunning Excerpts From His…

 21 hours ago
11.05.05

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & The Reform Alliance To…

 21 hours ago
11.05.08

Study Finds Racial Discrimination Leads To Anxiety, Depression…

 21 hours ago
11.05.04
Astroworld Wrist Band Information

How To Pickup Your Wristband For Astroworld Festival…

 22 hours ago
11.05.80

Halle Berry’s Upcoming Film ‘Bruised’ Teases First Ever…

 1 day ago
11.05.90
18 items

Holy Cow: White Mom Complains About Milk Prices,…

 1 day ago
11.05.03
10 items

Drinks Champs Teases Ye FKA Kanye West As…

 1 day ago
11.05.05

Grand Opening, Grand Closing: JAY-Z Deactivates His Instagram…

 1 day ago
11.05.36
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite

Tory Lanez Unable To Reach Plea Deal –…

 1 day ago
11.05.51
Photos
Close