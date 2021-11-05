Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak aka Silk Sonic Drop Smooth “Smokin Out The Window’ Visuals

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

A minute ago Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars announced that they had been working on a duo project and dubbed themselves Silk Sonic (catchy!), and after dropping a two singles to get things going, they’ve returned with a new clip in “Smokin Out The Window.”

The throwback visuals perfectly matches the groove that the two seem to be aiming for as they take the stage draped in 70’s attire as they sing with 2021-ish lyrics saying “This b*tch got me payin’ her rent, payin’ for trips/diamonds on her neck, diamonds on her wrist/and here I am all alone (all alone)…” Not gonna lie, it’s hella dope, crazy smooth, and actually relatable to an extent. We ain’t balling like that, but replace “diamonds” with “Jordans” or “Nike,” and we with Silk Sonic on this one.

Check out “Smokin Out The Window” below and let us know if you’ll be picking up An Evening with Silk Sonic when it drops on November 12.

