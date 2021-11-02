Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Big Freedia Shows Lil Boosie Support Amidst Lil Nas X Controversy

"When people get upset they say whatever's on they mind and on they heart."

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
EBONY Power 100 Awards Gala

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Boosie’s recent rant against Lil Nas X may have the internet looking at him sideways, but fellow Lousiana star Big Freedia is stepping out coming to his defense.

During a brief interview with TMZ, Big Freedia gave her take on the viral incident revealing that she doesn’t feel that Boosie’s continued viral rants—including his most recent calling Lil Nas X the f-word, isn’t a form of homophobia but more so him expressing his beef with Lil Nas X directly.

“You gon’ have those. You gon’ have homophobic people and you know, us as the gay community we have to just keep pushing,” said Freedia. “We can’t let everything and everybody bother us with they words. We have been fighting forever and we gotta continue to be tough.” She added, “I don’t think Boosie is homophobic, I just think he has a problem with Lil Nas.”

As previously reported, last week Lil Nas X trolled Boosie by taking to the internet stating that the two were appearing on a song together, prompting Boosie to respond with a very homophobic rant in a since-deleted tweet, telling the young hitmaker to commit suicide,

“STOP TROLLING ME F*GGOT LOL” tweeted Boosie in all caps, so you know he was big mad. “A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D*CK N GETTIN F*CKED N YOUR ASS N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”

Further defending Boosie’s choice of words, Big Freedia also referred to his recent independent biopic My Struggle as proof that the “Wipe Me Down” rapper is not homophobic noting that he features gay men in the film in a positive light.

“Boosie’s new movie My Struggle has lots of gay folks in there,” she said. “He has a whole scene in jail where he has a lot of gay guys from Louisiana representing.”

As far as calling Lil Nas X a homophobic slur was concerned, Freedia chalked it up to Boosie being angry.

“When people get upset they say whatever’s on they mind and on they heart. But, they keep trolling each other. It’s wasted energy this going back and forth.”

Watch what Big Freedia had to say below.

Big Freedia Shows Lil Boosie Support Amidst Lil Nas X Controversy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Cardi B Says Rappers Nowadays Make Depressing Music…

 6 hours ago
11.02.68
15 items

Akademiks Puts Brittany Renner On Side Chick Front…

 6 hours ago
11.02.67

Big Freedia Shows Lil Boosie Support Amidst Lil…

 6 hours ago
11.02.70

Dame Dash Says He’s Ready To Squash The…

 6 hours ago
11.02.69
ENTER-MUS-MEGAN-THEE-STALLION-COLLEGE-TB

Megan Thee Stallion Among Glamour Magazine’s 2021 Women…

 6 hours ago
11.02.04

Woman Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery At Teyana Taylor…

 21 hours ago
11.02.53

Estate Of Kobe Bryant Set To Make $400M…

 21 hours ago
11.02.61

Chloe x Halle, Ryan Destiny, And Normani Link…

 21 hours ago
11.02.18

Will Smith Discusses Having Thoughts of Suicide In…

 22 hours ago
11.02.31

Star Wars ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer…

 23 hours ago
11.02.14
Photos
Close