Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Says Rappers Nowadays Make Depressing Music & Feels They “All Wanna Die”

Well, she's not wrong...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Cardi B has had it with depressing and drug fueled Hip-Hop lyrics and has taken to her Instagram Live to let as much be known.

Taking to IG to air her grievances over the lyrical content of the songs she hears in the club, Cardi says that the club scene is missing her style of music and all she hears are rappers that “wanna die. They all wanna die.” Building on her original statement, Cardi feels that rappers need to stop drinking lean and smoking weed as they climb the ladder to success as it leads to slow and sad sounding music that she can’t really f*cks with when she’s in the club. Feeling that the drug use of successful rappers influences their work in the studio, Cardi feels it’s about time she get back in the game and show heads how turnt up club music needs to sound for everyone trying to have a good time.

“This is the thing about these rappers, right? They start getting money and they start buying too much muthaf*ckin weed and too much lean and they make that slow sh*t. The club need me! The strippers need me! The h*es need me!”

Well, strippers definitely can’t properly twerk to slow and sad rap music, that’s for sure. Given her history, Cardi’s brand of music is definitely the type to get amped and live to, so maybe it is about time she get back in the game and drop some stuff to get booties cheeks and hands clapping at the same time.

Do y’all think Cardi B has a point? Has the use of excessive weed and lean drinking been the cause of the slower paced Hip-Hop music that we hear today? Let us know in the comments section below.

Cardi B Says Rappers Nowadays Make Depressing Music & Feels They “All Wanna Die”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Cardi B Says Rappers Nowadays Make Depressing Music…

 6 hours ago
11.02.68
15 items

Akademiks Puts Brittany Renner On Side Chick Front…

 6 hours ago
11.02.67

Big Freedia Shows Lil Boosie Support Amidst Lil…

 6 hours ago
11.02.70

Dame Dash Says He’s Ready To Squash The…

 6 hours ago
11.02.69
ENTER-MUS-MEGAN-THEE-STALLION-COLLEGE-TB

Megan Thee Stallion Among Glamour Magazine’s 2021 Women…

 7 hours ago
11.02.04

Woman Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery At Teyana Taylor…

 21 hours ago
11.02.53

Estate Of Kobe Bryant Set To Make $400M…

 21 hours ago
11.02.61

Chloe x Halle, Ryan Destiny, And Normani Link…

 21 hours ago
11.02.18

Will Smith Discusses Having Thoughts of Suicide In…

 22 hours ago
11.02.31

Star Wars ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer…

 23 hours ago
11.02.14
Photos
Close