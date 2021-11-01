The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

After decades of being one of the most popular Star Wars character in the franchise, Boba Fett is finally getting his own solo series on Disney+ and it looks like it’s going to be an intergalactic Sopranos or something.

In the first trailer to the highly anticipated series, The Book of Boba Fett, the beloved bounty hunter and his trustee sidekick Fennec Shand travel to the sands of Tatooine with the goal of taking over the throne that Jabba the Hutt left behind when he was killed in Return of The Jedi. Looking to become the new boss of the underworld, Boba’s claim to the throne is met with resistance from Jabba’s old capos who doubt his legitimacy.

Looking to rule with respect instead of an iron fist, a confident Boba asks those who question him to “speak freely” after finding himself sitting on Jabba’s old throne.

We don’t know if he’ll automatically insert himself into the position of power or whether he’ll kill his way to the top, either way we’ll find out when The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th. Are you excited about the new series? Let us know in the comments section below.

Star Wars ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer Is Here was originally published on hiphopwired.com

