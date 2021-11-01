Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mariah Carey Is Amped About Christmas 2021, Drops Teaser Video

2021 is almost over and Mariah Carey for one is excited...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
The Late Late Show with James Corden

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Mariah Carey sure does love the Christmas season.

October is barely a few hours into the past and already the iconic singer has put out a Christmas themed video on her IG page to ring in the 2021 Holiday season. A little after midnight last night Mariah put out a teaser video in which she took a candy cane colored baseball bat to some pumpkins that read “IT’S NOT TIME” before her classic Christmas cut “All I Want For Christmas Is You” spun. Celebrating the incoming holiday season, the “Fantasy” singer donned a fitted Santa Clause outfit while throwing up confetti and even showed a present wrapped that read “11/5” on it.

Could Mariah have a gift for her fans for this coming Friday? A new song? A new Christmas album? Her Merry Christmas album is the third highest selling Christmas album of all-time with 5.7 million units sold, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she returned with a new installment and made bank all over again.

Check out Mariah celebrate the 2021 Christmas season below and let us know what you think she has in store for November 11th.

Mariah Carey Is Amped About Christmas 2021, Drops Teaser Video  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Wale Details Why He Dropped Roc Nation As…

 6 hours ago
11.01.56

Mariah Carey Is Amped About Christmas 2021, Drops…

 6 hours ago
11.01.57

Rihanna Rocks Same Fit Gunna Wore For New…

 7 hours ago
11.01.58

Donald Glover Drops ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Trailer On…

 8 hours ago
11.01.60

Nicki Minaj Did Not Come To Play In…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Infamous Drug Kingpin Alpo Martinez Reportedly Shot &…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

I Will Survive: 10 Black Characters That Made…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Ciara Pays Homage To TLC By Recreating The…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Fu-Gee-Later: The Fugees Reunion Tour Postponed

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her Birthday Weekend With Cheeky…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close