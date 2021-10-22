Alicia Keys Has Long Forgiven Lil Mama For Crashing Her Show With Jay-Z [Video]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

One of the biggest live performances snafus all time is now seemingly behind Alicia Keys. She says has since forgiven Lil Mama for crashing her set.

As spotted on The Grio the New York native recently was a guest on The Morning Hustle Show. The crew got the performer to detail some of her biggest moments in her stories career. Naturally her performance of “Empire State Of Mind” with Jay-Z at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards also became a topic. But to hear her tell it she was the last person in the world to know the “Lip Gloss” rapper had joined them. “Listen, to this day, I truly never knew she was even on the stage — that’s the craziest part of the whole thing for me. I was on that stage, JAY was in the middle, she was on the other side of JAY, and I never saw her. Never” she said.

Keys continued, “So umm, that was wild to me. But I absolutely — it’s not even a statement. That was then. You know, she’s from New York, too. You know, I think she really felt the energy of the record and she loved it and she couldn’t hold herself back. Look, this is what my music does to people. What can we say?” Nevertheless she confirmed on the show that she has long forgiven Lil Mama. While the moment has since evolved into a legendary meme, Jay-Z was not very pleased with the move during those days. In a interview with Angie Martinez he explained that Lil Mama was out of pocket. “To interrupt that moment for us, I don’t think that was the right thing to do,” he said. “It was a lot of planning that went into that performance. To disrupt that was out of line.”

You can see Alicia discuss the incident below.

