Alec Baldwin Speaks Up Since He Fatally Shot A Crew Member With A Prop Gun

Alec Baldwin was on the set of “Rust,” a Western, where the movie’s director of photography was killed and the director was injured by a prop gun given to the actor.

While the investigation continues, it’s acknowledged but Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office that Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed, and the director, Joel Souza, 48, was injured on the set of “Rust”.

Baldwin Tweeted Friday, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins”. He continues, “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred”

After the incident, it sparked a sad reminder the actor Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee’s son, in 1993 was a victim of a shooting on scene.  A bullet that was stuck in the barrel of a prop gun. It was discharged along with a blank cartridge. Brandon Lee’s sister Shannon Lee tweeted Thursday, “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza”.

In a statement released by John Lindley of The International Cinematographers Guild, and the organization’s national executive director, Rebecca Rhine, said Halyna Hutchins’s death was “devastating news.”

The statement continues, “The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event”.

“This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family,” the statement said.

