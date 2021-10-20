The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Babies & Bitcoin | Episode 38”

Podcasts
It’s a celebration! Eve is pregnant after having fertility issues. We undress fertility and why some women are waiting later to have children. Plus, the Millennium Tour is getting a little toxic. Is it real or 🧢?  We also have a special guest, Bitcoin Rodney, who is giving us all the deets on cryptocurrency and his conference coming up in Miami.

Could you date someone who lived with their child’s mother? Find out what the duo has to say in the Final Question To Undress.

