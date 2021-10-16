New ‘The Batman’ Trailer Gives Us More Dark Knight & Plenty of Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Director Matt Reeves had fans excited after sharing a teaser of Robert Pattinson’s voice as Batman ahead of the DC FanDome event. Today (Oct.16), we finally got to see the second trailer for the highly anticipated film, The Batman.

It’s been over a year since we saw The Batman’s first trailer that premiered during the first DC FanDome webcast. While in the trailer, we saw teases of what to expect from Reeves’ take on the Dark Knight. This new trailer gives us our best glimpse of Pattinson’s Batman, who belts out an even darker brand of justice.

In the new trailer, we get plenty of Pattinson rocking the cape and cowl, more of Zoë Kravitz looking incredible as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, and, of course, teases of the complicated relationship between the vigilante and cat burglar.

Also, we get our first glimpse of the film’s main villain, The Riddler (Paul Dano). Reeves teased the iconic Batman baddie ahead of the DC FanDome event with the release of his character poster. Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin also makes an appearance, and Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon gets some shine. It really wouldn’t be a Batman film if we didn’t see some Dark Knight fades, and there is plenty of that, PLUS, we get to see the Batmobile on the streets of Gotham City.

Before finally finding its much darker tone that follows a different Bruce Wayne than the one we’re used to seeing in current films, The Batman was initially supposed to star and be directed by Ben Affleck. He eventually bowed out, and Reeves (Cloverfield and The Planet of The Apes reboots) stepped in and decided to change the story up and focus on a younger and, frankly, moodier Bruce Wayne.

The Batman was supposed to arrive in theaters in October. 21, but like everything else, had its wig pushed back to March 4, 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Batman also stars John Turturro as the mobster boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City’s district attorney Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, a mayoral candidate.

Peep the new trailer below.

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Batman

New ‘The Batman’ Trailer Gives Us More Dark Knight & Plenty of Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman was originally published on cassiuslife.com

