Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Rapper Fat Trel Released From Prison

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Fat Trel at Sirius XM

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Fat Trel is out of jail. The Washington D.C. rapper was released Friday (October 15).

His legal troubles first began in 2016 when he was arrested for using counterfeit money at a casino in Maryland. He was later arrested again in 2018 for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Trel pleaded guilty to the gun possession charge and originally faced up to 10 years in prison. However, last month, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis revealed he would only serve just over 2 years in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release.

Check out the video of Fat Trel’s prison release below.

Source: Revolt, The Sun

Rapper Fat Trel Released From Prison  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
Oscar host Chris Rock during the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca
71 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRE-TELECAST ARRIVALS

Baby Ruff Ryder: Eve Announces She’s Pregnant

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Smith Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Stacey Dash Reveals Drug Addiction Past, Once Took…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Rising R&B Singer Emani 22 Has Died

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

Raven-Symoné Talks Weight Struggles, Joining ‘The View’ &…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Megan Thee Stallion Popeyes

Megan Thee Stallion & Popeyes Announce Official ‘Hottie…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Lil Kim Checks 50 Cent For Laughing At…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Offset Buys Cardi B A Mansion In The…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
15 items

Steve Harvey’s Season Of Drip Continues, Twitter Discusses…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Rap Fans React To Fat Joe Saying DaBaby…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close