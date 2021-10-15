Radio One Exclusives
WTF News: Waffle House Worker Pulls Gun Out Over Cheese Eggs 

Waffle House Worker Pulls Gun Out Over Cheese Eggs

 

Is it ever this serious? A customer says a Waffle House employee in Atlanta pulled a gun on him over cheese eggs.

 

 

According to the customer, Cady Franklin, “It all happened over cheese eggs. At first, they didn’t bring them to me. Then they brought me normal eggs and I said that I ordered eggs with cheese on it. I tipped her and everything. It was all a normal dispute over food. I never in a million years thought it would come to gun violence,” Franklin told Fox 5.

 

He continued: “I was looking down at my food making sure it was right and that’s when I just saw people running. I look up and she had the gun at me. I didn’t think she would shoot then she cocked it back. So, I was like maybe she is about to do something. Now, it’s time for me to turn into Rambo and get out of there.”

 

