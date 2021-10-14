Arts & Entertainment
Halle Berry Fights For Redemption In The First Trailer For Her New Netflix Film ‘Bruised’

The film premieres in select theaters on November 17, 2021, and exclusively streams on Netflix on November 24, 2021.

Watch The First Trailer For 'Bruised' Starring Halle Berry

Source: Netflix / Bruised

Halle Berry is throwing hands and feet in her new movie, Bruised.

Berry steps into the octagon in her new Netflix movie and shows off some pretty impressive mixed martial arts skills. In Bruised, we follow Jackie Justice (Halle Berry), a mixed martial artist down on her luck after leaving the sport in disgrace. Reduced to cleaning toilets, she is convinced to fight again after her boyfriend and manager, Desi (Adan Canto), persuades her to partake in an underground fight. Her performance catches the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson), who entices her with the promise of returning to MMA glory.

Her road to redemption hits a speed bump when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.), the son she gave up when he was an infant, returns after his father dies. Jackie not only has to fight for herself but her son as well.

Official synopsis via Netflix:

Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep.

Halle Berry 'Bruised'

Source: Netflix / Bruised

Bruised marks the directorial debut for Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. The film premieres in select theaters on November 17, 2021, and exclusively streams on Netflix on November 24, 2021.

You can watch the trailer below.

Photo: Netflix / Bruised

Halle Berry Fights For Redemption In The First Trailer For Her New Netflix Film ‘Bruised’  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

