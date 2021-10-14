Style & Fashion
Lori Harvey Serves Style Goals In This 3-Piece Plaid Suit

Now THIS is how you wear a suit!

Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Style goddess Lori Harvey knows what it takes to create a perfect fashion moment. The model and entrepreneur stepped out for a night on the town in a beige plaid 3-piece skirt suit. With her hair up, face beat to perfection, and her tiny white handbag in tow, Lori slayed the streets of LA effortlessly.

The classic plaid print gives us a much-need prelude to the fall. The entire ensemble is an accurate depiction of Lori’s ultra-feminine, timeless taste in fashion. The model has never struggled in the style department, but what do you expect when your mother is Marjorie Harvey? The stylish mom just celebrated her 57th birthday in a jaw-dropping Dolce & Gabbana dress and strappy black sandals. This is by far one of the flyest mother-daughter duos out there.

When Lori isn’t slaying with her mom, she’s giving us some serious date night inspiration. The SKN by LH beauty brand owner oozes class and glamour whenever she steps out with her man Michael B. Jordan. She pretty much slays where ever she goes in whatever she decides to wear. The proof is in the pudding – and the DNA.

What do you think? Are you loving Lori’s 3-piece plaid suit?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

