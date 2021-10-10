Kirk Franklin Goes Viral By Doing a Churchy Version of the Omarion Challenge

Radio One Exclusives
Kirk Franklin tried his hand in recreating the Omarion Challenge and it’s only right that he took it to church.  His version of the challenged included a well produced video by Alpha Male Visuals and the amazing vocals of Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling!

What’s the Omarion Challenge?

According to Capital Extra, It all came about when a resurfaced clip of Omarion dancing at Verizon’s ‘Now Playing’ music tour in 2015 popped off again recently on social media.

The R&B star has always been famous for his moves, but fans couldn’t help but share their confusion of his dance moves in the old clip, with many rushing to recreate them. In other words, people started clowning him.

And from there, the Omarion Challenge began, with Omarion himself even taking to social media to poke fun at the viral clips and even revamped the choreography with his backup dancers.

Omarion seemed to loved the video Kirk did though, on his instagram page he said, “Love yah man! #omarionchallenge perfect Sunday moves!!!

[caption id="attachment_5058872" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: 2020 Soul Train Awards / Getty[/caption] Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby are releasing a new single “We Win” from the soundtrack of the upcoming, reimagined film Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James. Franklin released a snippet from the track and revealed its production from the legendary Just Blaze. The Internet is in awe of the potential of this new single. While others feel, Kirk Franklin may have taken “gospel music a little too far.” Nonetheless, this short snippet sounds like the beginning of a soundtrack to be remembered and celebrated. https://twitter.com/kirkfranklin/status/1395379147770314755?s=20 It makes us reminisce on how Kirk Franklin created a mainstream intersection between Hip Hop and Gospel music years ago. He has pushed the boundaries of secular music in ways that have caused controversy in the Gospel community while making way for younger generations to prosper. There are no bounds for Kirk Franklin when it comes to preaching the good gospel, so this new track alongside Lil Baby and Just Blaze comes as no surprise to his day one fans. For Franklin, it’s not just the music that is inspired by Hip Hop and Black culture. It’s also his early fashion choices in the ’90s when his career began to flourish. The conscious visual aesthetic for his music videos leaned into and helped further create popular culture as we know it. Be sure to stream Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby’s “We Win” tomorrow from the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. Unless, of course, you believe he’s taken it a little too far. Then we would advise you to miss the good word today. Otherwise, let’s take a look at some of Kirk Franklin’s classic Gospel, yet not so Gospel, hits over the years that have an obvious musical influence from the genres of Hip Hop and R&B.

Kirk Franklin Goes Viral By Doing a Churchy Version of the Omarion Challenge  was originally published on praisedc.com

