Adrien Broner Arrested In Kentucky For Outstanding Warrant In Ohio

More problems for The Problem.

Adrien Broner had a bad weekend. The pro boxer was arrested in Kentucky over an outstanding warrant he had in hs native Ohio.

The details are sketchy, but Broner was locked up late Saturday night/early Sunday morning (Oct. 10).

Reports TMZ:

The boxer was arrested and booked around 1 AM, getting hauled into the Kenton County Jail in Kentucky … where he posed for this mug shot. The charges he got rung up on upon entry … fugitive from another state, from which a warrant was required.

No word on the circumstances of how cops stumbled upon Broner to begin with, but they did.

It’s unclear exactly what case this warrant stems from — but it does originate in Cuyahoga County (where Cleveland is) … and could well be in relation to a lawsuit he lost in that jurisdiction about a year ago, when a woman claimed he’d assaulted her in a nightclub.

As or that aforementioned assault case, Broner is on the hook for $800K. He was even tossed in the bing last year after failure to pay up, and he claimed that he didn’t have the cash.

Reportedly, the warrant is due to Broner’s failure to enter some sort of treatment program in Ohio, which is probably a term of the aforementioned case. Apparently, Broner will be cooling his heels for at least a little since no bail has been set and he’ll probably be extradited to Ohio.

The struggle is real.

Adrien Broner Arrested In Kentucky For Outstanding Warrant In Ohio  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

