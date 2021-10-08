Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Yung Miami Channels Ronnie From The Cult Classic Film ‘The Player’s Club’

Caresha did Ronnie better than Ronnie.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
MARCELL VON BERLIN Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Fashion Show

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The celebs are getting into the Halloween spirt a bit early this year and we’re not mad! Caresha, better known as Yung Miami, recently cleared out her Instagram feed. She re-emerged today with a video of her in a Halloween costume of Ronnie from the cult classic film, The Player’s Club.

The Twerkulator rapper wore a red two-piece with a chained fringe belt around her waist. Rocking a short blonde wig, extra long nails, and red laced up platforms, Yung Miami reenacted the scene where Ronnie is the main attraction in a party for law enforcement.

“Alright you White Motha******, all eyes on me. If I catch you looking at anything else, I’m gonna beat yo ass like a runaway slave. Start the music,” she said. Yung Miami then walked to the stripper pole and began to dance.

The Miami-native was styled by Bryon Javar in a custom Laurel DeWitt suit. Javar has a flair for recreating classic 90’s looks. He also styled Karrueche Tran, Chloe Bailey, and JT for Saweetie’s FreakNik-themed party.

In the coming weeks we’ll see loads of celebrities showing off their pre-Halloween costume inspirations. I love to see them because originality is alway at an all-time high. What do you think? Are you loving Yung Miami’s costume?

 

DON’T MISS…

Yung Miami And Lala Anthony Serve Style On A Platter In Their K Cavallrii Jumpsuit

Yung Miami Shuts Down Instagram In $2k Balenciaga Pantashoes

12 Celebrity Halloween Costume’s To Get You Ready For Spooky Season

Yung Miami Channels Ronnie From The Cult Classic Film ‘The Player’s Club’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
Oscar host Chris Rock during the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca
71 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
7 items

7 Things We Know About Adele’s Next Album…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Pooh Shiesty Faces Life In Prison For Role…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

“F*ck Twitter”: Dave Chappelle Defies Cancel Culture At…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Foot Locker Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With ‘Flow…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70
15 items

Nigerian Afrobeat Star Tiwa Savage Says She’s Being…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70
Big Meech

Here’s When ‘BMF’ Subject Big Meech Could Be…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Watch: Kelis Returns With Sultry Single & Visual…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
SAN ANTONIO SPURS VS. HOUSTON ROCKETS

Ex-Rocket Terrence Williams, 17 Other Former NBA Stars…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Touch the Sky: Kanye West Flies Economy &…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED - Arrivals

Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close