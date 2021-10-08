Pooh Shiesty Faces Life In Prison For Role In Armed Robbery Involving Sneakers

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this summer it was reported that Pooh Shiesty was arrested for an armed robbery and shooting that went down at Bay Harbor Islands hotel in Florida, and now it seems like he’s facing quite a lengthy prison sentence for his actions.

According to Rolling Stone, the Memphis, TN rapper born Lontrell Williams, faces a possible life sentence for his role in the June robbery as he and his legal team are asking the court to revoke their own request to delay their trial and instead get it started earlier than they asked for. Initially Pooh and his co-defendants had asked for their October trial to be pushed to December stating that they needed more time to get their defense together, which was granted. But when the feds said that they were looking into “new allegations” and a “potential superseding indictment,” Shiesty’s team backtracked and asked for the trial to get underway this month.

You can only wonder why they decided it was “in their best interest to proceed to trial” in three weeks, “even in light of the voluminous discovery.”

Pooh and his peoples, Bobby Brown, and Jayden Darosa are accused of attempting to buy weed and sneakers from two men outside of the hotel before things went south and ultimately ended up with the men getting shot during the sale of the sneakers.

“Darosa then stepped out of the Maybach, approached the second man and attempted to rob him of his jewelry, prosecutors claim. When the man attempted to stop Darosa, Williams allegedly shot the man in the buttocks. Moments later, Brown allegedly shot the first man in the hip, causing him to fall to the ground as Williams allegedly brandished his Draco and said words to the effect of, ‘Don’t you try it,’ the affidavit reads.”

As Williams sped off, a Louis V bag filled with $40,000 fell out the moving car. Authorities were able to link the serial numbers on a big face Benji with a stack of cash that Pooh was flaunting on an IG post just days earlier. With that amount of cash on hand why didn’t Pooh just pay for the product and continue to live his best life? Just sayin.’

Now the man and his friends are facing a lifetime behind bars. Still, Shiesty maintains he was in the right for his actions in a particularly interesting way.

“A source close to Williams tells Rolling Stone the man was trying to “push” drugs on the rapper in an unsolicited way. Williams also claims the two alleged victims were armed during the incident, according to court filings.”

Well, good luck with that defense.

