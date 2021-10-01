Former Student In Custody After Shooting Administrator At YES Prep Southwest Secondary School

A 25-year-old former YES Prep Southwest Secondary School student is in police custody after he allegedly shot an administrator on Friday (October 1).

No students were harmed during the shooting and according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, the man entered the building with a rifle and gained entry by shooting a locked glass door. He then opened fire at a school employee, who was shot in the back. The administrator is expected to survive with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a Black male, surrendered to authorities without incident. The victim, identified as a white male, was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition following surgery. According to the school, the administrator is expected to be released later today.

Due to the shooting, Houston ISD locked down their campuses as a precaution, although YES Prep is not part of the district. The shelter-in-place order was later lifted.

According to Houston police, parents were asked to go to West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke to reunite with their children.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary is a charter school that serves students in the 6th through 12th grades. The campus has an enrollment of more than 1,000 students, according to data from the Texas Tribune.

