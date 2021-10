H.E.R. is bringing the Back of My Mind Tour to Houston on October 14 and 97.9 The Box wants to hook up you and THREE of your friends with tickets to the show! Starting MONDAY, OCTOBER 4, register for your chance to win four tickets to the H.E.R Back Of My Mind Tour. You can enter below OR text HER to 2-4-0-4-2 for a direct link!

See official rules on the next page!

1 2Next page »